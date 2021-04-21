Boosie Badazz is never one to shy away from self-expression.

Yesterday, accountability was served when George Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty of all three charges of second and third-degree murder and manslaughter. Boosie joined the rest of the world to react on social media, but his peculiar reaction was met with some eyebrow raises.

“He lucky he ain’t going to jail n LOUISIANA #bosscallwouldabeenmade,” tweeted Boosie.

Advertisement

He lucky he ain’t going to jail n LOUISIANA 🍆 🍆 #bosscallwouldabeenmade — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) April 20, 2021

The use of the eggplant emoji certainly sent Black Twitter into a frenzy. DJ Akademiks even took to his Instagram to ask Louisiana natives about Boosie’s tweet.

One person took to the comments saying, “As a resident of Lousianna idk wtf this mean.”

The Baton Rouge native has become a go-to account to follow for hilarious antics, commentary, stories, and more. A number of these instances have gotten his account banned from Instagram, leading him to often create a new one.

For instance, last month his account was taken away again. Boosie and DaBaby were on the set of his new video. The “Wipe Me Down” rapper paid a man to slap him silly for the video. After catching wind of the situation, Boosie was forced to make another account. He is currently facing another Instagram ban for the umpteenth time.

“IG just be f***ing over me #racist a** b**ches.”

If u work for Instagram ,u better not walk up on me n tell me that #pleasedont — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) April 21, 2021

Ig just be fucking over me #racist ass bitches — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) April 20, 2021

They took my ig again n I ain’t post nothin r go live lol WHEN U WINNING THE DEVIL GO TRY N SLOW U UP #stayfocus IM CHOSEN — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) April 19, 2021

Despite another Instagram ban, Twitter did not let him live down his comments following Derek Chauvin’s verdict. Peep more of the reactions to Boosie’s tweet below.

Boosie came on the TL like pic.twitter.com/s3hEJQYvb2 — B 🗽💫 (@Suvy1of1) April 20, 2021

Im crying boosie said he got butt thugs on standby — BON (@Gresham2x) April 20, 2021

the nigga boosie had waiting in jail for derek chauvin pic.twitter.com/MM6q2VSRiU — regina george fan account (@GeekerBoi) April 20, 2021