Boosie Badazz is never one to shy away from self-expression.
Yesterday, accountability was served when George Floyd’s murderer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty of all three charges of second and third-degree murder and manslaughter. Boosie joined the rest of the world to react on social media, but his peculiar reaction was met with some eyebrow raises.
“He lucky he ain’t going to jail n LOUISIANA #bosscallwouldabeenmade,” tweeted Boosie.
The use of the eggplant emoji certainly sent Black Twitter into a frenzy. DJ Akademiks even took to his Instagram to ask Louisiana natives about Boosie’s tweet.
One person took to the comments saying, “As a resident of Lousianna idk wtf this mean.”
The Baton Rouge native has become a go-to account to follow for hilarious antics, commentary, stories, and more. A number of these instances have gotten his account banned from Instagram, leading him to often create a new one.
For instance, last month his account was taken away again. Boosie and DaBaby were on the set of his new video. The “Wipe Me Down” rapper paid a man to slap him silly for the video. After catching wind of the situation, Boosie was forced to make another account. He is currently facing another Instagram ban for the umpteenth time.
“IG just be f***ing over me #racist a** b**ches.”
Despite another Instagram ban, Twitter did not let him live down his comments following Derek Chauvin’s verdict. Peep more of the reactions to Boosie’s tweet below.