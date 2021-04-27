Talk about a profit margin!

Music mogul and fashion icon Kanye West has sold a pair of his original Yeezys created by Nike that he wore during the Grammys sold for a whopping $1.8 million to a

Music mogul and fashion icon Kanye West has sold a pair of his original Yeezys created by Nike that he wore during the Grammys sold for a whopping $1.8 million to a sneaker investment marketplace.

Advertisement

The sale, which was orchestrated. by Sotheby’s, was for the prototype Nike Air Yeezy 1, which West donned during the 2008 Grammys, where he performed “Hey Mama” and “Stronger”, thus, they were given the description, “Grammy Worn”.

The sale destroys the record for the most expensive sneakers sold, which at the time was $615k for a pair of 1985 Nike Air Jordan 1s that was worn by Jordan during a game in Italy. Kanye’s Yeezy’s were the first pair of sneakers to sell for over $1 million.

The size 12 shoe, which is adorned with Nike and Yeezy brandings, was originally designed by Mark Smith and Ye himself.