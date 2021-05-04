Many artists who worked with DMX have paid their respects since his untimely passing and former Cash Money Records standout Lil Wayne paid tribute to the Ruff Ryder legend during this past weekend’s Trillerfest in Miami.

Tunechi told the capacity crowd about his early days with Cash Money and their joint tour with the Ruff Ryders in 2000, saying, “You see, when I was a younger kid we used to be on tour a lot, like six months out the year and we used to go on tour with another record label because we used to have so many artists. We didn’t have to have no opening acts because we just needed another record label and it was just us and them. So back then, we went on this tour called the ‘Cash Money Ruff Ryders tour. See, being from New Orleans, it’s so far away from New York and Cali and shit like that we didn’t know if it was real when we seen it on TV, the New York guys, the LA people. So when we saw DMX, we all fell in love.”

Wayne added, “But when I got on tour with him, now you in the hotel lobby, you in the backstage, you run across the nigga and he actually say something to you. And when you see this nigga talk like how he rap and you see this nigga is what he is, and you see this nigga got a zillion dogs with him, then a zillion dogs with him, it’s impossible not to be obsessed, infatuated, motherfucking impressed, whatever. Ladies and gentlemen, please make some noise for the late great DMX!”

Not long before his death, DMX revealed that Wayne had laid down a verse for his new album.