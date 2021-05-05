Mere months after releasing an undisputed AOTY contender for 2020 with Burden Of Proof and making his theatrical acting debut with Conflicted, Benny The Butcher is now undeniably a star. Upon its release, Burden Of Proof was an immediate smash, a fan and critic favorite, and his most commercially successful project to date; #1 at iTunes, #4 at Apple Music and Spotify, and highlighted by Rolling Stone on its Breakthrough top 25 Chart.

Today, Benny & Harry are back with the visual for “Overall,” featuring Chinx (RIP!), which you can view below.