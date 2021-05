[WATCH] Sony Releases Trailer for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

Carnage is finally ready to make his big-screen debut. The sequel to Venom, Let There Be Carnage, is set to hit theaters on September 24. The new film will bring back Tom Hardy, but also feature Woody Harrelson as Carnage, and Michelle Williams.

“Welcome back, Eddie Brock,” Harrelson’s Carnage. “It’s been a long time. We miss you. So much.”

In the trailer, Venom/Brock can be seen enjoying everyday life as they now live as one. You can see the full trailer for the Sony film below.

