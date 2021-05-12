Fans of the iconic sitcom Martin will be thrilled to see a launch of Martin-themed Pistons merch. 30 years after the show made Detroit it’s home, Lawrence and the Pistons have reunited for this limited-edition collaboration showcasing Detroit’s love for Martin, and Lawrence’s love for the city the TV hit took place in. The line will be available this Friday, May 14th, exclusively on Pistons313shop.com.

Included in the release is jerseys, hats, shorts, sweats, t- shirts and more, bringing in quoted lines from the scenes of the show.

“Detroit has always shown me so much love and always shows up for me,” said Lawrence. “From stand-up tours to fans on the street Detroit has felt like home. It’s an honor to be part of something that means so much to me to this many years later.”

“With the city of Detroit as the show’s backdrop, Martin became must-watch TV in the 90’s,” said Mike Zavodsky, Chief Business Officer of the Detroit Pistons. “Martin’s love for the Pistons in the show translated into passion for the team – the fact that he has a ring from the 2004 team is proof of that. We’re thrilled to partner with Martin to introduce a merchandise line that pays homage to both Martin and the show’s Detroit roots.”