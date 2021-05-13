“Free da homies I’ll [be] home soon 5yrs at da most #F***POPSMOKE.”

The above statement comes from a now-deleted Instagram post from one of the suspects charged with murder in the shooting death of Pop Smoke in February 2020.

According to confirmed reports, a 15-year-old suspect admitted to firing the fatal shots that killed the blossoming Brooklyn rapper, saying, “he shot the victim three times with a Baretta 9.”

One of the suspects took his opinion to IG, saying he can deal with the time he’s facing and added “F*** Carlos Camacho”, the LAPD detective who testified at the hearing of 20-year-old Corey Walker.

“F*** Carlos Camacho I’ll take the 7yrs,” wrote @superstrategic on Instagram. “Free da homies I’ll [be] home soon 5yrs at da most #F***POPSMOKE.”

Three adults and two minors have been arrested in connection with the killing of Pop Smoke, who have all been charged with murder.