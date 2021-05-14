Back in 2018, Destiny James appeared in Drake’s “God’s Plan” video, in which she appears ecstatic when she notices Drake and the two embrace. Soon after, James is shown standing next to the generous Canadian rapper holding a $50,000 check that read “University of Miami Scholarship.”

Now in 2021, it has been confirmed in a report from The Shade Room that James put that money to use and will be graduating from the University of North Carolina’s Chapel Hill Gillings School of Global Public Health with her master’s degree in Public Health in Health Behavior.

“Public health has been a passion of mine since 2016 when my dad passed from stage 4 lung cancer,” Destiny said in a The Shade Room interview. “Obtaining this degree is something I will always be proud of! The obstacles I was able to overcome fueled my fire and I am so proud to say I am now a graduate of the #1 ranked public school for public health in the country.”

