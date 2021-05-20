Migos are set to take Culture III across the country. The hub of Culture will be in Las Vegas in October as the trio of Offset, Quavo and Takeoff, will take over Sin City for three days.

A three-night run of Vegas will be from October 14-17 and will feature pool parties, club takeovers and performances.

“Migos is headed to Sin City in October! 3 days and nights of pool parties, club takeovers, special guests and Migo nights! Expect the unexpected,” the group wrote in an Instagram announcement.

Advertisement

Culture III is set to arrive on June 11, currently the squad has released a new banger in “Straightenin,” which you can hear below.

Information on rooms and prices can be found on the Pollen Presents website.