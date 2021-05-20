According to Milwaukee news affiliate CBS 58, Lamonn C. Young, better known as rapper Fatboi Gwalla Gwalla, was found dead on Tuesday inside of a burning car. He was 42 years old.

Milwaukee Police have launched an investigation into Gwalla’s death after a medical examiner ruled his death as a homicide. There are no leads or motives in his death at this thime.

There is no more information available about Young’s sudden death or the circumstances surrounding how he died. TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.

