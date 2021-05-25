J. Cole raised the eyebrows of many Hip-Hop fans when he addressed a rumored fight with Diddy on “l e t. g o. m y. h a n d” from The Off-Season album.

Diving into the story a bit more, J. Cole’s manager, Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, appeared on the Say Less podcast and added a couple of additional wrinkles to the story.

One of the key moments for “IB” was the star-studded list of names that were present but, specifically, remembering how he and JAY-Z reacted to the situation.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t like, ‘Don’t talk to Kendrick like that!’ Kendrick was there, Top was there, JAY was there, Beyoncé was there. Me and Cole. You know, grown men got a little heated. All I remember is, me and Jay looking at each other like, ‘Oh, these n-ggas ‘bout to fight.’ And then just being like, ‘Oh no this is ‘bout to happen.’ I’ll leave it at that.”

He added, “that was a VMA party, everyone was there. Angela Yee was literally at the table. I fuck with Yee, but she got Rumor Report and shit. Walking out of there I’m like, ‘Oh this about to be baaad.’ But for some reason no one had a camera out, a couple people was talking about it, but you know.”

He would go on to reveal Diddy’s vocals for that single came in during the last week of the recording.

You can hear the full story below.