The Exodus trailer is out and we are just days away from the album. Giving a taste of what DMX was creating for us, “Hood Blues” featuring the Griselda squad is now available.

The new release is opened by Westside Gunn before being handed off to Benny the Butcher and Conway the Machine as X’s adlibs are present in the background.

X closes the record showing that he had not lost a single step before he departed us.

Advertisement

You can hear the first single off the new album below.