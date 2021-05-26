Pusha-T Says He Has Tried to Put Out a Children’s Book For Years, “They Won’t Publish Me”

As fans eagerly wait for Pusha-T to release the follow-up to 2018’s classic Daytona, Push decided to respond to fans on Twitter to share an update about another project he is working on.

On Tuesday, a fan of the VA rapper took to Twitter to tell Pusha that he had reverse-engineered Clipse’s “Keys Open Doors” to make it an education tool for his two-year-old child.

“I know what it’s written about but when I play Keys Open Doors for my 2-year-old it is actually a non-double-entendre educational song,” Twitter user @thekolsky said referring to how the track can be used to teach a kid how to actually open a door. “I’m saying Clipse is for the children. Shout out @PUSHA_T.”

Pusha found the tweet and responded to it.

“Thanx and I’ve been trying to write a children’s book for years…they won’t publish me,” Push said, adding a sad face emoji.

Another Twitter user then jumped in the conversation and added his two cents as to why Push hasn’t been published yet, saying that the G.O.O.D Music head huncho uses too many regular items as drug references.

Push then responded, “A simple metaphor can be the death of you…” with another sad face emoji to cap it off.

Since this is the era of entrepreneurship and doing things on your own, should Push try to self-publish his children’s book?