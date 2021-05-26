The next big Sci-Fi action epic just came in with a bang after Amazon dropped their first trailer for The Tomorrow War. The streaming giant is hoping their upcoming tentpole will tip the scales in the action film genre. The film was first set to be released last December at Paramount but of course, the COVID-19 pandemic pumped the brakes before Amazon acquired the rights to distribute the film.

The film has a mega ensemble cast led by Guardians of the Galaxy star, Chris Pratt. The Tomorrow War also stars Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers.

The official synopsis reads: In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

Advertisement

The Tomorrow War is directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, the film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer and Adam Kolbrenner.