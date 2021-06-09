Pharrell Williams is championing for a better education offering marginalized kids free private schooling through his non profit.

Pharrell Williams is making a bunch of students from Norfolk, Virginia happy. His non-profit plans to open a group of private micro schools for students that come from low income families. Tuition free for at least the first year.

Williams is championing for a better education, the superstar producer feels the system is broken and needs to be fixed. As reported in The Virginian Pilot Pharrell explained his Yellowhab school will encourage bespoke learning designed for each student instead of lockstep learning so that kids won’t fall behind. He stated that “If the system is fixed and unfair, then it needs to be broken.”

The school is aiming to open fall 2021 in Ghent, Virginia. Yellowhab will enroll between forty and fifty students in third through fifth grade. The emphasis is on grouping students together based on skill level offering collaboration and hands-on learning. Keeping the curriculum heavily focused on STEAM; science, technology engineering, art, and math similar to his previous summer programs that Williams has facilitated for over a decade.

Students who reside anywhere in Norfork, Virginia are eligible and encouraged to apply to Pharrell Williams non profit schooling.

Parents need to apply by the July 1st deadline and the process of the selection is via lottery draft at a later date.