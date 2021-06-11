Kanye West Reportedly Went to DMX’s Memorial With New Bae and Kim Kardashian is ‘Fine’ With Their Relationship

Kanye West made headlines when he was spotted celebrating his birthday in France with his new bae, Irina Shayk.

But it turns out that their romance has been brewing up months before their romantic getaway.

The model reportedly attended DMX’s memorial with Ye, who led a Sunday Service and released merchandise in partnership with Balenciaga in celebration of the late rapper’s life.

Irina had her hands on the shirt before it was released to the public.

Kanye West is clearly on the rebound with his new bae amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian, and Page Six reports that beauty mogul isn’t sweating it.

“Kim is fine with it,” an insider said. “She just wants him to be happy and healthy.”

Kim, who is gearing up to take the baby bar a third time, is “studying and focused on the kids,” as per another source.

Fans seem to think that she’s romantically linked to Van Jones, or at least they’re rooting for her to be.