Polo G is ready for his name to be in the Hall of Fame. The young Chicago legend has released his new album, featuring an all-star line-up of Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, G Herbo, Lil Durk, The Kid Laroi, Fivio Foreign, and Scorey.

In addition, Polo G has released a videof or the “No Return” single.

The new Hall of Fame includes the history-making single “RAPSTAR” which spent 2 weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100, making him the only male debut to spend 2 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Hot 100 this year. “RAPSTAR” is only the 22nd song in history to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 and log a second consecutive week on top. The track is already certified PLATINUM by the RIAA with over one million units in consumption and has amassed over 400M audio/video streams globally to date.

“My goals for ‘Hall Of Fame’ was to make sure that I can show my diversity as an artist, really like elevate my sound, for the people to hear something that I ain’t ever did before,” Polo said of the effort. “I Don’t usually tap in for features but this time around I went and got some hard ass records with all of my personal favorite artists and future hall of famers in my book.”

You can hear it in full below.