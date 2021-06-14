A 15-year-old girl died Saturday after she was struck by lightning while swimming. The girl was swimming off the coast of Georgia when the lightning struck occurred.

Tybee Island Police Department received a call shortly after 2:30 p.m. with the report of a female struck by lightning, CNN reports.

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital following firefighters and lifeguards performing CPR on the girl. She was visiting the area with her family from Alabama.

“The men and women of the City of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman and our hearts remain with her family and friends,” the statement read.

According to CNN, lightning strikes kill 49 people each year.