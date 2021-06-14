For his birthday, Kodak Black bought Cardi B a diamond bracelet. The Florida rapper revealed a cuban link bracelet he had customized at Shyne Jewelers.

The bracelet featured Cardi-inspired charms, ranging from a Birkin bag to the naame of Cardi’s daughter Kulture.

“Cardi B I Hope You Like Yo Bracelet,” Cardi scribed on Instagram.

If you missed how their bond formed, Kodak’s “No Flockin” led to the “Bodak Yellow” single that blasted Cardi into superstardom.

The “Bodak Yellow” single is diamond making her the first female rapper to sell over 10 million copies of one single. At the same time as getting the news that Bodak Yellow has went Diamond, Cardi’s “WAP” collaboration with Meg Thee Stallion has also just gone five times platinum, despite the harsh criticism that the song was too sexual.