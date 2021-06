Cam’ron Crowns Kevin Durant with His Very Own Dipset Chain

Let’s be honest everybody wanted a Dipset chain. Cam’ron is blessing Kevin Durant with the infamous Hip-Hop piece, letting fans know about it online.

Before the tip-off of the game between KD and the Nets against the Milwaukee Bucks, Killa Cam showed off the chain and delivered a message.

“Yo @easymoneysniper my bro @joeavianne from @aviannejewelers said ya chain is done family,” Cam wrote with a ton of eagle emoji.

You can see it all below.