Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, and Method Man To Perform For DMX Tribute at 2021 BET Awards

DMX will be honored during a special tribute at the BET Awards with performances by Swizz Beatz, Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Griselda, and a special appearance by Michael K. Williams.

The network will celebrate the life and music of the late rapper from his prime with his Ruff Ryders squad, and debut an upcoming single off his posthumous album, Exodus.

“We look forward to celebrating DMX’s indelible mark in music and pop culture. DMX inspired fans around the world with his signature raspy voice, the delivery of raw emotion through his lyrics and performances, and his giving spirit. We are proud to pay our respects to a hip-hop legend on our biggest stage, the BET Awards,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy.

Music video choreographer and R&B and Hip Hop veteran, Fatima Robinson, will creative direct the DMX tribute at the BET Awards.

Fans will enjoy renditions of his hits like “Slippin,” “Party Up,” and more.

The BET AWARDS airs LIVE on BET on Sunday, June 27 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT.