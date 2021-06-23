Jack Harlow is ready to hit the road. Harlow, Live Nation, and Rolling Loud have announced the Creme De La Creme tour. The show will start on September 8 in Orlando and wrap on November 19. Additional dates are to be announced in the forthcoming weeks.

Let me know where you want me…

Tour dates drop on Tuesday 🍮 pic.twitter.com/6e5FDSVInS — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) June 20, 2021

In addition to the dates, Harlow will also hit the stage at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Rolling Loud (NYC, LA & Miami), BottleRock, Austin City Limits & more.

The general on-sale for tickets for the “Crème de la Crème Tour” will begin this Friday, June 25th at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and additional information available at www.jackharlow.us.

Advertisement

JACK HARLOW LIVE ON TOUR 2021

All dates on ‘Crème de la Crème Tour’ except *

(additional dates to be announced)

7/25 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud Miami*

7/29 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

7/30 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza*

8/7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Hive Music Festival*

9/3 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo*

9/5 – Napa Valley, CA – BottleRock Festival*

9/8 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard

9/9 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

9/10 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jack Gleason Theater

9/14 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

9/15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

9/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

9/18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/19 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown*

9/21 – Detroit , MI – The Fillmore

9/23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

9/24 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Oakdale

9/25 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/3 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits*

10/25 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10/26 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

10/28 – New York, NY – Rolling Loud New York*

10/29 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

10/30 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

11/2 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

11/5 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

11/13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

11/16 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/17—Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

12/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Rolling Loud California*