Jack Harlow is ready to hit the road. Harlow, Live Nation, and Rolling Loud have announced the Creme De La Creme tour. The show will start on September 8 in Orlando and wrap on November 19. Additional dates are to be announced in the forthcoming weeks.
In addition to the dates, Harlow will also hit the stage at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Rolling Loud (NYC, LA & Miami), BottleRock, Austin City Limits & more.
The general on-sale for tickets for the “Crème de la Crème Tour” will begin this Friday, June 25th at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and additional information available at www.jackharlow.us.
JACK HARLOW LIVE ON TOUR 2021
All dates on ‘Crème de la Crème Tour’ except *
(additional dates to be announced)
7/25 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud Miami*
7/29 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
7/30 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza*
8/7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Hive Music Festival*
9/3 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo*
9/5 – Napa Valley, CA – BottleRock Festival*
9/8 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard
9/9 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
9/10 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jack Gleason Theater
9/14 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
9/15 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
9/17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
9/18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
9/19 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown*
9/21 – Detroit , MI – The Fillmore
9/23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
9/24 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Oakdale
9/25 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
10/3 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits*
10/25 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
10/26 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
10/28 – New York, NY – Rolling Loud New York*
10/29 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
10/30 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
11/2 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
11/5 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11/6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
11/13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
11/16 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
11/17—Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
12/11 – Los Angeles, CA – Rolling Loud California*