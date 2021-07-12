President Barack Obama says your summer needs a little bit of “Straightenin.” The official Barack Obama’s 2021 Summer Playlist, brought to you by Spotify, has the Migos’ hit, along with “Wants and Nees” by Drake and Lil Baby, Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” and more.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” Obama said of the release. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. pic.twitter.com/xwTPun9wsw — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 10, 2021

While we were still in the White House, I began sharing my summer favorites—and now, it’s become a little tradition that I look forward to sharing with you all. So here's this year's offering. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did. pic.twitter.com/29T7CcKiWZ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 9, 2021

You can see the full playlist below.

Advertisement

Barack Obama’s 2021 Summer Playlist:

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Switch it Up – Protoje, Koffee

Holding Back The Years – Simply Red

My Sweet Lord – George Harrison

Straightenin – Migos

Desperado – Rihanna

Leave The Door Open – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Interlude – Sarah Vaughan

Ella No Es Tuya (Remix) – Rochy RD, Myke Towers, Nicki Nicole

Tumbling Dice – The Rolling Stones

Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf

Frozen – Sabrina Claudio

If You Really Love Me – Stevie Wonder

Walkin’ – Miles Davis Sextet

Exodus – Bob Marley & The Wailers

Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? – Chicago

Coyote – Joni Mitchell

Mohabbat – Arooj Aftab

Didn’t Cha Know – Erykah Badu

Allure – JAY-Z

Conséquence – Kékélé

Everybody Loves The Sunshine – Roy Ayers Ubiquity

So Hard – Nezi

I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight – Bob Dylan

Neighbors – J. Cole

Good Days – SZA

Text You Back – brother sundance, Bryce Vine

You Ain’t The Problem – Claptone Remix – Michael Kiwanuka, Claptone

Everything (…Is Never Quite Enough) – Wasis Diop

The Tears of A Clown – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles

Wants and Needs – Drake, Lil Baby

Águas de Março – Elis Regina, Antonio Carlos Jobim

Its Way With Me – Wye Oak

I’ll Take You There – The Staple Singers

Find a Way – H.E.R., Lil Baby

A Kiss To Build a Dream On – Louis Armstrong

Speak Your Mind – Brandi Carlile

Lush Life – Ella Fitzgerald, Oscar Peterson