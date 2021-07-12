President Barack Obama says your summer needs a little bit of “Straightenin.” The official Barack Obama’s 2021 Summer Playlist, brought to you by Spotify, has the Migos’ hit, along with “Wants and Nees” by Drake and Lil Baby, Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” and more.
“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” Obama said of the release. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”
You can see the full playlist below.
Barack Obama’s 2021 Summer Playlist:
Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan
Switch it Up – Protoje, Koffee
Holding Back The Years – Simply Red
My Sweet Lord – George Harrison
Straightenin – Migos
Desperado – Rihanna
Leave The Door Open – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Interlude – Sarah Vaughan
Ella No Es Tuya (Remix) – Rochy RD, Myke Towers, Nicki Nicole
Tumbling Dice – The Rolling Stones
Astronaut In The Ocean – Masked Wolf
Frozen – Sabrina Claudio
If You Really Love Me – Stevie Wonder
Walkin’ – Miles Davis Sextet
Exodus – Bob Marley & The Wailers
Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is? – Chicago
Coyote – Joni Mitchell
Mohabbat – Arooj Aftab
Didn’t Cha Know – Erykah Badu
Allure – JAY-Z
Conséquence – Kékélé
Everybody Loves The Sunshine – Roy Ayers Ubiquity
So Hard – Nezi
I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight – Bob Dylan
Neighbors – J. Cole
Good Days – SZA
Text You Back – brother sundance, Bryce Vine
You Ain’t The Problem – Claptone Remix – Michael Kiwanuka, Claptone
Everything (…Is Never Quite Enough) – Wasis Diop
The Tears of A Clown – Smokey Robinson & The Miracles
Wants and Needs – Drake, Lil Baby
Águas de Março – Elis Regina, Antonio Carlos Jobim
Its Way With Me – Wye Oak
I’ll Take You There – The Staple Singers
Find a Way – H.E.R., Lil Baby
A Kiss To Build a Dream On – Louis Armstrong
Speak Your Mind – Brandi Carlile
Lush Life – Ella Fitzgerald, Oscar Peterson