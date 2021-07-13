Megan Thee Stallion wants her Hotties to witness her graduate college.



Throughout Thee Stallion’s music career, she never ended her education. The Houston Hottie, who has major accomplishments, now wants her “Hotties” to see her get her college degree.

The 3x Grammy winner, expressed her desire on Twitter to let her fans know that she would love for them to attend her graduation from the HBCU, Texas Southern University.

“I really want some of my hotties to come to my graduation 😭.”

Tina Snow continued, “My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I’m ending at TSU. Don’t get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time 👏🏽.”



Before Thee Stallion’s career kicked off, the “Savage” rapper initially attended Praire View A&M but transferred to TSU taking online classes towards a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Administration.

Back on Feb, 15, a disgruntled fan deleted a tweet discrediting Meg’s desire to pursue a career in the health industry. The rapper, who is soon to be a Bachelor in Health Administration responded by tweeting that she’s not only graduating but will open up some facilities.

Adding, “Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe!”



The H Town Hottie is also dedicating this accomplishment to her mom, Holly “Hollywood” Thomas, who died on March 19. In an interview, she did with People, she said,

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she says about her mom who died in March 2019 after battling brain cancer. “She saw me going to school before she passed.”

Meg, who lost her father tragically as a child and her great grandmother shortly after her mother died, added,

“I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed,” says Megan. “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

Congratulations to all the students of the graduating class of 2021, you did it.