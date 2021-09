Nas is Joined by LeBron, Swizz, Westbrook, and More for “Brunch on Sundays” Video

Nas stepped into his King’s Disease II bag to create a video for the Blxst-assisted “Brunch on Sundays” and recruited a bunch of his famous friends. Joining Nas at a table set for kings was LeBron James, Swizz Beatz, Hit-Boy, Lil Rel, Russell Westbrook, and more for food at Catch LA.

The new video is directed by Omar Jones and shows how brunch is a moment for the homies as well as the ladies. Tap into the new video below.