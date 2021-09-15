A debate that has recently seeped into Hip Hop convos is who invented the triplet flow that is so common among trap rappers? In a recent interview with The Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Quavo made the claim that his ATL-based trio are the creators of the triplet flow.

When asked by Rooks what did Migos bring to the game at the 14:30 minute mark of the interview, Quavo responded, “The triplet flow, for sure. Wasn’t nobody doin’ it before we came in and right now, everybody’s doing it. It’s a blessing. The triplet flow, the cadence, the flippin’ it, whippin’ it. That’s what everybody love to this day… 2014, I was the most influential rapper.”

He added, “When they come out and say different people influenced it and don’t say the Migos, I don’t understand how. Because even the people they naming that influenced them, I know for a fact we influenced them, too.”

Advertisement

Everyone didn’t agree with Quavo, including fans of 90s Hip Hop from the South and Midwest who’ve heard the flow from other notable artists; namely BTNH and Three 6 Mafia.

One follower commented on Taylor Rooks’ Instagram post, “Quavo needs to do his research on the triplet flow. There were groups like Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs that were doing that flow way before Migos. There’s a reason why they don’t get props for it.”