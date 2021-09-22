Actor Willie Garson passes away at the age of 57. Garson is most known for his iconic role as Stanford Blatch on the hit show Sex and the City and was also filming for the reboot And Just Like That.

Multiple reports say the New Jersey native died Tuesday surrounded by family. A cause of death has not been confirmed, but he was reportedly battling an illness.

He was also featured in the movies There’s Something About Mary and Freaky Friday. Garson leaves behind a son.

Advertisement

Following the news of his unfortunate passing, some of his former co-stars expressed their condolences, including Kim Cattrall, Ben Stiller Cynthia Nixon, and Jason Alexander.

His son Nathen penned a heartfelt message about his father Willie Garson:

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared your love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it.”

Our thoughts are with his loved ones.