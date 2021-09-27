Nick Cannon may put his marathon of childbirths on hold at the request of his therapist. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon reveals that celibacy may be in his future.

“My therapist says I should be celibate,” Cannon said. “Ok, give me a break bus. I’m [going to] take a break from having kids.”

Nick Cannon is set to premiere his new daytime talk show, Nick Cannon. The multi-talented star revealed when he isn’t at work, his family gets all his attention.

“They get my full attention when I’m not working,” Cannon said. “And that’s the beauty of it because it kind of keeps me out of trouble. It’s either work or playing with my kids.”

Earlier this month, TMZ caught the Wild ‘N Out host and asked him about his plethora of children and if more are on the way.

“If God willing, if God sees it that way, then I’ma keep goin’,” Cannon responded.

In July, Nick Cannon had this third child of 2021. Earlier this summer, the City Girls appeared on the Nick Cannon Morning Show on Power 106 and Cannon asked for advice.

“If you had to give me one piece of advice, JT, what would it be? Real advice now,” he asked. JT responded, “Just stay true to yourself and wrap it up.”

Nick addressed her comment and said, “I’m having these kids on purpose.” Nick Cannon would also address his baby-making thought process on The Breakfast Club, which you can see below.