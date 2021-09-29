It was a wild summer for Dennis Schröder. Reports in the early days of free agency suggested the point guard wanted up to $120 million to resign from the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakeshow instead let him walk and ended up with Russell Westbrook.

Schröder would ultimately land with the Boston Celtics on a Mid Level Exception deal worth $5.9 million, a far cry away from $120 million. From there, the memes and trolling began as it was believed the guard priced himself out of long-term money.

Appearing at Boston Celtics media day, Schröder addressed all the chatter surrounding him this year and wants fans to know everything is not about money.

“At the end of the day, I feel like for me, personally, I got to be comfortable in the environment I’m in,” Schröder told of Boston.com. “I love the Lakers organization and they did great things, but I think for me, and this is just business, I don’t think I fit in 100 percent. You play with LeBron and AD, that’s two of the best players in the NBA, and I don’t think I gave them everything that I bring to the table.”

Schröder will wear No. 71 for the Celtics this year. You can catch him in his new threads below.

👀 into day one of training camp pic.twitter.com/ASaE8Tq5ot — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 28, 2021