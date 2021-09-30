Born Marlon Williamson this date in 1962 in NYC, the DJ, producer, and record label owner known as Marley Marl is a trailblazer of Hip Hop’s ever-evolving sound, being one of the first to use sampling as a means to gather elements for a song.

Starting with his days as the DJ for WBLS’ Mr. Magic in the early 80s, Marley used that leverage to break new artists and eventually form his own group known as the legendary Juice Crew. Based in his Queensbridge Housing apartment, “Marley’s House” became an epicenter for many Hip Hop legends in the early stages of their career including Big Daddy Kane, Biz Markie, MC Shan, Kool G Rap, and the Queensbridge Queen herself, Roxanne Shante. Marley’s production credits go on for eons, however, some of his most memorable work includes Craig G’s The Kingpin, Big Daddy Kane’s Long Live The Kane, Biz Markie’s Goin’ Off, Kool G Rap & DJ Polo’s Road to the Riches, MC Shan’s Down By Law and Born to Be Wild and Roxanne Shante’s only album Bad Sister.

Salute to Marley on his 59th born day and wish him many more to come!

