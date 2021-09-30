Fans of The Wendy Williams Show were met with sad news this morning after hearing that the media mogul will have to push back the return of her show due to medical issues.

Just a few days ago, the Instagram account of the show announced that Wendy would be returning to her platform on October 4th to begin season 13. Today, the account revealed that Wendy is expected to return on October 18th, despite the talk show host recovering from COVID-19.

“Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4th,” the post states. “She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work. We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18.

“Her breakthrough covid case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative, but she still is dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”

We will keep Wendy Williams’ and her physical, mental, and spiritual health in our thoughts and prayers.