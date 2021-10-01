Fans of Hip-Hop in the 1990s and 2000s could not stay away from BET’s Rap City. The show had multiple hosts throughout its run but the most popular and notable was Big Tigger, who led the show from 1999 to 2005. The show wrapped in 2008, but now there appears to be a revival on the way.

Big Tigger hit Instagram and confirmed the arrival of Rap City 21, teasing details are on the way. “This is not a drill… This is not a throwback… #RapCity21!! Details soon… ” Tigger wrote.

Tigger sets on a couch flanked by a plethora of pillows, which appears to be the new set. Who would you want to see on the couch with Tigger?

You can tap into the announcement below.