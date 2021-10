[WATCH] Jay-Z Responds With Quick Wit When Asked By Journo If He Could Ride A Horse

Hip Hop mogul Jay-Z made a guest appearance at the London Film Festival to show solidarity for his newly-produced all-Black Western The Harder They Fall and decided to field a really off-the-wall question from a reporter.

When the journalist asked Jay if he can ride a horse, the Brooklyn boy in Jay replied, “I can ride a Porchse. It got horsepower,” which drew more than a few chuckles from the crowd in attendance.

