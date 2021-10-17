Kevin Durant has released the official trailer for Swagger, the highly anticipated drama inspired by Durant’s experiences in the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families, and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.

The first three episodes of the ten-episode series will debut globally on Friday, October 29th on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Hailing from creator and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood, who also serves as executive producer alongside NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman, the new series is led by an ensemble cast of stars including O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award-nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds and Jason Rivera.

Advertisement

You can see the trailer below.