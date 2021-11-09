Polo G is set to run his Hall of Fame album back, announcing the deluxe edition, Hall of Fame 2.0, to be released on December 3. The new album will feature the highly anticipated new single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal).”

Hall Of Fame 2.0 will feature 14 new songs including the modern take on the classic Michael Jackson song.

Polo G’s Hall Of Fame album debuted at #1 on the Billboard top 200 in June and has already amassed over 2 Billion streams globally. The album featured the record-breaking 4X Platinum #1 single “RAPSTAR,” which garnered Polo his first award nomination at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for Best New Artist and Best Hip Hop Video and is nominated for Best Male Hip Hop and Best Hip Hop Song at the 2021 American Music Awards on November 22nd.

Advertisement

You can check out his tour dates below.

Polo G HALL OF FAME Tour Dates

Nov 19– Kingston, RI – Ryan Center

Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield

Nov 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Novo

Nov 30 – Denver, CO – Mission

Dec 2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Dec 3 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

Dec 6 –Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Dec 9 – Washington, DC – Echostage

Dec 10 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Dec 19- Atlanta, GA – The Roxy