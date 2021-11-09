Polo G is set to run his Hall of Fame album back, announcing the deluxe edition, Hall of Fame 2.0, to be released on December 3. The new album will feature the highly anticipated new single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal).”
Hall Of Fame 2.0 will feature 14 new songs including the modern take on the classic Michael Jackson song.
Polo G’s Hall Of Fame album debuted at #1 on the Billboard top 200 in June and has already amassed over 2 Billion streams globally. The album featured the record-breaking 4X Platinum #1 single “RAPSTAR,” which garnered Polo his first award nomination at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards for Best New Artist and Best Hip Hop Video and is nominated for Best Male Hip Hop and Best Hip Hop Song at the 2021 American Music Awards on November 22nd.
You can check out his tour dates below.
Polo G HALL OF FAME Tour Dates
Nov 19– Kingston, RI – Ryan Center
Nov 23 – San Francisco, CA – Warfield
Nov 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Novo
Nov 30 – Denver, CO – Mission
Dec 2 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Dec 3 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom
Dec 6 –Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Dec 9 – Washington, DC – Echostage
Dec 10 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
Dec 19- Atlanta, GA – The Roxy