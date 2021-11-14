Missy Elliott received a well deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

One of the most significant female artists in music history, Missy Elliott is a pioneer of female Hip-Hop and R&B, groundbreaking songwriter-producer, and across-the-board cultural icon.

Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott showed up baring her emotions at Monday morning’s ceremony. Missy became teary-eyed as she thanked all the people who helped make her career so successful.

During her speech she especially mentioned her early collaborator Timbaland, her record label and all the pioneering female Hip-Hop artists who came before her.

“I’d come here 20-some years ago and just used to walk past all of these stars and just imagine,” she shared. “It’s just a blessing to dream big and it truly happened. I’m truly standing here.”

“Queen Latifah, Monie Love, Sha-Rock, Angie Stone, Roxannne Shanté, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, and Salt-N-Pepa.” “Y’all are the backs that we stand on,” Missy said. “Y’all are the foundation.”

Check out an clip of her speech below.

Missy Elliott dedicates her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to "female MCs in hip-hop," including Queen Latifah, Monie Love, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa ​and more.



"Y'all ran so we could walk. Y'all stood up for something so we could sit comfortably." https://t.co/Tec2oS5aGB pic.twitter.com/dwVfhZS6nL — Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2021

The multi-talented musician was joined by Ciara, Lizzo and longtime manager, Mona Scott Young for her well deserved Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Ciara and Lizzo helped introduce the “Supa Dupa Fly’ rapper at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce ceremony.

💜🙏🏾 Thank you @lizzo for your kind words it truly moved my heart and I am grateful🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 much love pic.twitter.com/uKzunkZRWX — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 9, 2021

Thank you @Versace for these shoes I nickname them Mj moonwalkers😂🙌🏾 I had surgery on my knee three weeks ago so these came in handy!!! #HollywoodWalkOfFame pic.twitter.com/mk43o43B6I — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 9, 2021

The five-time Grammy winning artist got her start in the music industry in 1991. She formed the all-female R&B group Fayze with her neighborhood friend Timothy Mosley, AKA Timbaland.

Missy and Timbaland created an un-duplicated sound of innovation and idiosyncrasy, that was heard on a number of hits throughout the years.

Including the late R&B, pop star Aaliyah, “One In A Million,” and “If Only Your Girl Knew.” Along with chart-topping favorites “Can We,” by SWV, to the girl groups 702 “Where My Girls At?” and Destiny’s Child’s “Confessions.”

Missy’s 1997 solo debut album “Supa Dupa Fly,” achieved platinum status from the RIAA. All of her other five studio albums achieved platinum status or better. Marking her as the only female rapper to achieve that remarkable accomplishment.

Missy Elliot’s star is located outside the new location of Amoeba Music on Hollywood Boulevard.

VA #757 I love you with all of me! #DMV💜 love too! #HollywoodWalkOfFame⭐️ humbleness! My SupaFriends you are my heart💜 pic.twitter.com/TE7cDzZ8DB — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 9, 2021

Missy Elliott, Lizzo, Ciara, Mona Scott Young at the Hollywood Walk of fame

