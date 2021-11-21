The entire Black Ink Crew squad across the nation has gathered for an exclusive event. The Source was on hand as Black Ink Brooklyn, Chicago and Compton were all on hand for the first Black Tri-City Tattoo competition.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Joining the shop bosses of Ceasar, Ryan Henry, and IAM Compton were the talented artists of their amazing tattoo crews from each city.

Each team competed in competitions in order to establish brand supremacy. The competition will be available to see in the next season of Black Ink Crew.

Advertisement

You can see exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures below.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
BlackInkDAY1 6704 2021112085811857
BlackInkDAY1 6721 2021112085811859
BlackInkDAY1 6878 2021112055730752
BlackInkDAY1 6898 2021112055730754
BlackInkDAY1 6885 2021112055730754