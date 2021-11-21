The entire Black Ink Crew squad across the nation has gathered for an exclusive event. The Source was on hand as Black Ink Brooklyn, Chicago and Compton were all on hand for the first Black Tri-City Tattoo competition.

Joining the shop bosses of Ceasar, Ryan Henry, and IAM Compton were the talented artists of their amazing tattoo crews from each city.

Each team competed in competitions in order to establish brand supremacy. The competition will be available to see in the next season of Black Ink Crew.

Advertisement

You can see exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures below.