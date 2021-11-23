Kyle Kuzma who is a basketball player for Washington Wizards took to Twitter over the weekend to voice his frustration with rappers sneak dissing NBA players in their rhymes. The tweet went viral and caught the attention of Benny The Butcher who admitted the genre may be going too far when dragging athletes with their lyrical jabs.

“Yea I admit this look bad we big y’all up too we jus inspired either way,” he responded before mentioning that he’ll be showing Kuz love with a bar in the future. “I got a positive @kylekuzma bar on the way.”

Yea I admit this look bad 🤦🏾‍♂️ we big y’all up too we jus inspired either way…I got a positive @kylekuzma bar on the way — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) November 20, 2021

The Tweet received a flood of replies with examples of rappers such as Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Pop Smoke, Chance The Rapper, Young Dolph, Joe Budden, Quavo, and fellow Griselda members Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine dissing ballers in their rhymes.

Advertisement

Since being shipped out by the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma has played a crucial role in helping pace the Washington Wizards to an early 11-5 record by averaging about 14 points and nine rebounds per game. With the worlds of Hip Hop and basketball having a ton of interactions, the NBA champion is looking for rappers to take it easy on him and his NBA friends when it comes to throwing shade in their lyrics.