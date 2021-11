Odell Beckham Jr. has arrived in Los Angeles and played one game for the Rams. As a part of his new contract, Odell will accept his new deal completely in Bitcoin. Odell hit Twitter to make the announcement.

“It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp,” Odell wrote. “To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW”