Drake Mourns Virgil Abloh: “My plan is touch the sky 1000 more times for you”

On Sunday, Virgil Abloh, famed fashion designer, iconic DJ, and creative director of Louis Vuitton Men’s and Off-white, died at age 41. Condolences and rest in peace messages flooded social media, including words from his friend Drake.

Drake hit Instagram and shared his own special message:

My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother thank you for everything