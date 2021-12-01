100 Atlanta seniors were treated to a catered Thanksgiving luncheon at The Gathering Spot last Wednesday hosted by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rapper Gunna and his family and team. Goodr, a frequent philanthropic partner with the YSL/Atlantic Records artist, invited and provided transportation for seniors from senior facilities Lutheran Towers and National Church Residences, homeless shelter Solomon’s Temple, and the greater Atlanta area. The event was also attended by The Gathering Spot’s co-founder and CEO, Ryan Wilson and mayoral candidate, Andre Dickens. When lunch was over, Goodr sent each senior in attendance home with a bag full of grocery items like turkeys, canned veggies, rice, and banana pudding to further brighten their holiday.

Goodr and Gunna went viral in September after opening Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store, a no-cost grocery and clothing store at the rapper’s former middle school. The store provides the school’s students and their families with access to everything from fresh produce and shelf stable items to clothing and shoes – all free of charge. Located in the city of South Fulton, GA, Ronald E. McNair Middle School is a Title 1 school, meaning the lion share of the school’s population live below the poverty line. Goodr and Gunna also partnered to provide over 2,000 Houston families with groceries, household items and drinking water in early March after that city’s historic and crippling winter storm. “Seniors are some of our most vulnerable citizens,” Goodr CEO Jasmine Crowe tells us. “Serving them with a catered holiday meal and fellowship, at a time when many would

otherwise be alone, was one of the highlights of my year.”