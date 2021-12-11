The NBA today unveiled the latest incarnation of its “NBA Lane” promotion, “Family Dinner on NBA Lane,” in preparation for its annual Christmas Day slate of five highly anticipated games. The holiday spot is now streaming across @NBA social platforms and on NBA.com/75.

The spot, which features Billy Crystal, Quavo, Paul Gasol, Sue Bird, Dominique Wilkins, and other NBA superstars, mascots, and superfans with connections to all 10 teams playing on Christmas Day, is narrated by Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor, host, and Anthony Anderson. As they prepare to spend the day with NBA, the crew has a holiday supper on NBA Lane.

Guests at the “Family Dinner on NBA Lane” include:

ATL : Quavo (Grammy-nominated rapper), Dominique Wilkins (NBA legend)

: Quavo (Grammy-nominated rapper), Dominique Wilkins (NBA legend) BKN : Naiya (“Sam”, the fan featured in the original “NBA Lane” film)

: Naiya (“Sam”, the fan featured in the original “NBA Lane” film) BOS : Robert Parish (NBA legend)

: Robert Parish (NBA legend) DAL : Shawn Marion (NBA legend)

: Shawn Marion (NBA legend) GSW : Baron Davis (NBA legend)

: Baron Davis (NBA legend) LAL : Pau Gasol (NBA legend)

: Pau Gasol (NBA legend) MIL : Bango the Buck

: Bango the Buck NYK : Desus Nice and That Kid Mero (Showtime’s Desus and Mero)

: Desus Nice and That Kid Mero (Showtime’s Desus and Mero) PHX : Mr. ORNG (Phoenix Suns superfan)

: Mr. ORNG (Phoenix Suns superfan) UTA : Jazz Bear (The Inflatable)

: Jazz Bear (The Inflatable) Also featured: Sue Bird (Seattle Storm), Billy Crystal (Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director)

Click here to view “Easter eggs” from the spot, including some NBA-inspired food dishes.

The spot was directed by Emmett Malloy of the Malloy Brothers (“NBA Lane,” “Easy Express,” and “The Tribes of Palos Verdes”) in collaboration with Translation LLC. “Family Dinner on NBA Lane” will premiere on television networks on Saturday, December 11, during the Golden State Warriors’ contest against the Philadelphia 76ers (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC). In addition, 30-second versions of the commercial will air on all platforms leading up to the NBA’s Christmas Day game.