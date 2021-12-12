“Fortnight” appears on the new deluxe edition of Polo G’s #1 charting 2021 album, Hall of Fame. Already amassing over 2 Billion streams globally, Polo G looks to extend the reign with adding 14 tracks to Hall of Fame 2.0.

The 22-year-old Chicago native is giving fans ample tunes on his second disc for this holiday season with the help from artists that include Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, NLE Choppa, and more.

Prior to the release of Hall Of Fame 2.0, Lil Capalot shared a preview of his extended version with the highly anticipated single and video for “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal),” which is a modern take of the classic Michael Jackson song.

The release of the deluxe edition comes a little less than a month after three charges against Polo G including two felonies were dropped relating to his Miami arrest earlier this year.

Listen to Hall Of Fame 2.0 and check out the video for “Fortnight”

