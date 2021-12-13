50 Cent trolled Madonna this Saturday after she refused to accept his apology for previously making fun of her.

“Well what a positive influence you are. LOL #likeavirgin63 challenge. I’m sorry, SORRY DIDN’T WORK!” 50 wrote in his post.

The beef between Madonna and 50 Cent started when the rapper trolled her for posting racy photos on Instagram. 50 later claimed that he didn’t intend to hurt her feelings and offered an apology in a since-deleted tweet: “I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03 ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

Madonna called the apology “Bullshit” and refused to accept it.

“Essentially, you were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Your apology is fake. It’s bullshit,” Madonna said, before explaining that “an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for are your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”

Check out 50 Cent’s Instagram Post