Jake Paul Will Retire From Boxing if UFC’s Dana White Does These Things

Jake Paul is willing to retire from boxing but only if Dana White makes some promises to his UFC fighters. Those demands include a higher revenue split and long-term healthcare.

Paul hopped on Twitter and sent a special NYE message to White: “I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to”

Paul would ask for an increase in pay to 50K, up from the 12K it currently is, with an additional 50% of UFC’s annual revenue. That annual revenue topped $1billion in 2021. He also asked for long-term healthcare for all fighters.

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you…



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

In response, White ignored the request and attacked Paul’s ability to write. He also followed up with calling the boxer a cheater.

“I believe that you’re a cheater, and I believe that you use steroids, so I want to randomly steroid-test you for the next two years,” White said. “And that thing you came out with today? Nobody on earth thinks that you really wrote that, you’re too stupid.”