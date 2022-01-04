Violate Twitter’s COVID misinformation policy, and your account will get suspended. That’s the reality for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who was marked with “repeated violations” against the policy.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” Twitter said in a statement. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

The specific tweet that led to the suspension was not noted, but in a statement, Green said it was for tweeting stats from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. According to NBC News, Greene still has access to her professional account.

“Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene said. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

Greene has been suspended from the platform before, most notably in January for making false claims about Georgia voter fraud and again for violating the COVID-19 policy in July and August.