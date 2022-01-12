Several media reports have confirmed that a third man has been taken into custody in connection to the November 17 murder of Young Dolph in Memphis.

27-year-old Shundale Barnett was charged by the U.S Marshals with being an after-the-fact accessory to first-degree murder today(January 12). Barnett was a passenger in the vehicle with Justin Johnson, the first suspect who was identified, when he was apprehended in Terre Haute, Indiana. Johson, 23, surrendered to authorities without incident.

“Shundale Barnett is a person who, we believe, was providing assistance to Justin since we’ve been looking for him,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller at a press conference detailing the arrest, which was held in Memphis.

Prosecutors have identified and arrested 32-year-old Cornelius Smith as being the second gunman in the deadly shooting. He has been charged with first-degree murder alongside Johnson.