Philadelphia 76ers’ partner Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, and Kevin Hart, partners with the Philadelphia 76ers, are donating a total of $15 million to 110 Philadelphia private and parochial schools that serve low-income students. Thousands of poor students in the Philadelphia area will be able to attend these schools for the 2022-2023 academic year thanks to the donation.

Mill and Rubin’s continued commitment to giving back to communities in need is exemplified by this donation. In 2020, the rapper and 76ers partner established a $2 million scholarship fund to benefit poor children in Philadelphia from pre-K through high school, providing youth with essential resources during the pandemic.

These charitable activities culminated in a strong holiday initiative just last month. Rubin and Mill collaborated with REFORM Alliance to organize a special VIP event for over 25 children who have been harmed by the criminal justice system and unfair probations.

Advertisement

In December, REFORM Alliance co-founders Michael Rubin and Meek Mill, Philadelphia 76ers managing partner Josh Harris, Grammy-nominated recording artist Lil Baby as well as Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, REFORM CEO Robert Rooks and former 76er World B. Free surprising the kids with custom uniforms and playing basketball with them on the Philadelphia 76ers court. In the same month, Meek Mill and the DreamChasers hosted a massive holiday giveaway where he will donate $500,000 worth of holiday items to families in need.