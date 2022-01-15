Kanye West is taking Sunday Service to Russia. According to Billboard, Ye is pulling up on Moscow this year to meet with President Vladimir Putin. In addition to the meeting, Ye will make Sunday Service his first show in Russia.

Ye’s Russian adventure is set for spring or summer. The plans are being created by Ye’s strategic advisor Ameer Sudan and his attorney Scott Balber. Balber is the managing partner of Herbert Smith Freehills in New York and the firm’s head of investigations and financial services litigation in the United States. Sudan claims that he and Balber are serving as intermediaries between Ye and Balber’s customers, billionaire real estate developer Aras Agalarov of Azerbaijan, and his son Emin Agalarov of Azerbaijan.

Sudan notes Russia will be “a second home” for Ye as he wants to spend a lot of time in the nation. Ye is working on deals with the Agalarovs, who are often referred to as the Trumps of Russia. Upon completion of the deals, Ye’s worth is set to skyrocket past $10 billion.

Ye will also work with Emin Agalarov to raise his popularity as a musician in America.

You can learn more about Ye’s planned visit to Russia here.