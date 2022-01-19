Eazy-E’s Daughter Co-Signs The Game and Ye’s Flip Of Her Father’s Song: “It Don’t Get No More Gangster Than That”

The Game and Kanye’s latest collab, “Eazy,” has been making headlines, notably for the bar where Kanye threatens to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” The song is built around a sample from Eazy-E’s song “Eazy-Duz-It,” and when catching up with TMZ, Eazy’s daughter Ebie Wright gave the flip a her seal of approval.

“I think it’s a great song,” Ebie said. “I’m a huge Kanye fan, I love Game. It’s an incredible record and it was also produced by my buddy Hit-Boy so shout out to all my guys.”

Ebie was also asked how she felt about the use of the “Eazy-Duz-It” sample and the line where Kanye threatens to beat up Pete Davidson. Ebie responded by giving the flip a seal of approval and called Ye’s infamous line represents gangsta rap.

“My father literally represents revolutionizing everything, he also represents gangster rap,” she said. “What Kanye did and what he said on it, I mean, it don’t get no more gangster than that.” She went on to also call Ye a student of her father, saying West knows “how to go viral” and “can’t do no wrong” because “Eazy taught him.”

“Oh, I absolutely think if my father was alive he would have totally loved to be a part of this record,” Ebie said. “I mean, it’s incredible. You can’t pay no more homage than actually using a sample from one of his biggest songs.”

You can watch Ebie’s full thoughts on the record below.